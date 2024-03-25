Man shoots grandmother during argument, Dunwoody police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was arrested after shooting his grandmother during an argument, according to Dunwoody police.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at an apartment on the 3000 block of Perimeter Trace, finding a 62-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said 23-year-old Erick Beasley shot his grandma in the upper chest after an argument.

Beasley left the apartment after the shooting, but officers found him nearby about an hour later.

He was then taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Beasley was charged with aggravated assault family violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News that the grandmother is stable.

