Man shot at Texaco gas station off I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man at a gas station in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened Friday morning at the Texaco gas station on Candler Road near Interstate 20. A clerk inside the store said there was an argument and he heard two gunshots.

Detectives and the crime scene unit collected evidence and looked at surveillance cameras, which are required at gas stations under a county ordinance.

Police have not released a description of who police are looking for.

The victim’s sister told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that her brother is expected to be OK.

