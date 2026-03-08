Man shot several times outside metro Atlanta gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb PD is investigating after a man was shot several times outside a gas station.

Police said they responded around 4:33 p.m. March 8 to the shooting.

The man went to a hospital. Police don’t have any information on his condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

