Man shot multiple times in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police responded to a shooting Friday at the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road.

Authorities said a young man was shot multiple times.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to a hospital, and the case remains ongoing and active, police say.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting ‘DKPD’ to 847411, followed by their tip.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene.

