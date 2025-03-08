Man shot and killed in DeKalb County after dispute with suspects, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Police say they responded to the area in the 6000 block of Covington Highway regarding a person shot call around 6:26 p.m. Friday evening.

When they arrived, a crime scene was established, along with multiple witnesses on scene, according to police.

The 26-year-old victim was taken by family to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses told police the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspects prior to the shooting.

