Man sentenced to life for murdering 18-year-old in DeKalb County in 2018

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a McDonough man for the murder of an 18-year-old who was killed in DeKalb County in 2018.

On Tuesday, Lavaniel Davis, 23, was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years to serve consecutively, as well as five years on probation.

On August 23, a jury found Davis guilty of three counts of felony murder, as well as charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, criminal solicitation, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On the evening of May 28, 2018, DeKalb County police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Peppertree Circle near Decatur.

Officers found the victim, who was unidentified at the time, deceased at the scene.

He was later identified as Trevon Richardson, 18.

Officers determined that Richardson was last seen alive at an apartment complex about a mile away from where his body was found.

A friend told police he saw Richardson in the back seat of a Dodge Dart sell marijuana to two people in the front seats.

The friend said he only got a good look at the driver.

When the friend realized Richardson and the car were gone, he tried to call the people in the car, as well as a mutual friend who set up the deal.

The friend contacted Richardson’s family, who filed a missing person report.

Police connected the Dodge Dart to Detavion McDay.

The friend was also able to confirm that McDay as the person driving the Dodge.

Surveillance video also captured McDay driving away from Richardson’s body.

Police served a search warrant on McDay’s home and car.

They found a bullet hole in the back seat and a spent .40 caliber shell casing in his washing machine.

After he was taken into custody, McDay said in an interview that his friend “Darius” set up the deal and planned to rob the victim.

He also said “Darius” shot Richardson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Through the course of their investigation, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office identified “Darius” as Lavaniel Davis.

Davis was arrested on December 17, 2021.

McDay entered at negotiated plea to voluntary manslaughter, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on March 6, 2020.

He was sentenced to 40 years to serve 25 years in custody with the rest on probation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man smoked crack, tried to sexually assault stroke patient at hospital and ran away naked The woman told police that when she woke up, she saw the man trying to put a sheet over her head.

©2024 Cox Media Group