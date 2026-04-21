Man sentenced for killing teen during candlelight vigil for another teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 35-year-old man was sentenced in the shooting death of a teen who was attending a candlelight vigil for another DeKalb County teen homicide victim.

Kevin Grier was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie in connection with the 2022 death of Ian Hagerty, 17.

Grier was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer.

The deadly shooting happened on Nov. 27, 2022, in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road. Police say Grier opened fire shortly after the release of balloons for a teen who had killed in an attempted home invasion on Gresham Road a few days before.

Police said surveillance video at the scene helped them identify the suspect, who was seen firing shots at Hagerty after he had fallen to the ground.

Grier was arrested in January 2023 and has been held in DeKalb County Jail since without bond.

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