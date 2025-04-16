Man sentenced for brutally attacking 93-year-old veteran in DeKalb CVS parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old Atlanta man will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to attacking and robbing a military veteran.

Earlier this month, 62-year-old Samuel Harvery pleaded guilty to elderly abuse, robbery by force and obstruction of law enforcement officers in connection with the brutal attack against 93-year-old Arthur Johnson.

The plea stems from the incident that occurred on July 25, 2022. According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, police were called to a robbery at the CVS pharmacy on Candler Road.

When officers arrived, they saw Harvey running down the street. Officers chased him and arrested him.

The DA said Johnson walked into the store and sat down for a while before going back to his car. He told police that he fell asleep in his car and woke up to someone choking him.

A CVS employee identified Harvey as the person who was assaulting Johnson.

The employee asked Harvey what he was doing, and he claimed to be helping Johnson get into his car before throwing him to the ground and running away with the 93-year-old’s phone, wallet and keys, the DA said.

Authorities said Johnson refused medical treatment but was hospitalized two weeks after the brutal attack and died four months later.

Harvey was sentenced to 20 years to serve 15 in confinement and the remaining on probation.

The DA, because of Harvey’s prior criminal history, he is not eligible for parole.

