Man pointed gun, laser inside DeKalb restaurant because food took too long, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at people sitting inside a Brookhaven restaurant over the weekend.

Police arrested Maze Coburn, 36, on Tuesday and charged him with several counts of aggravated assault and child cruelty.

Investigators say that Coburn, a food delivery driver, became upset over a delay with an order at Ameer’s Mediterranean Grill, caused a disturbance and left.

They say he came back with a handgun and a green laser light. Police say he pointed the gun toward the front window and sped off in a silver Ford Mustang.

“Pointing a firearm at a business where families are present is reckless and unacceptable,” said Chief Brandon Gurley. “We will continue to act swiftly to protect our community and hold offenders accountable.”

Coburn was spotted and arrested near Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and I-285.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

