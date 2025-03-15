Man hit by several vehicles on I-285, killed in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 285 early Saturday morning.

At about 4:22 a.m., police responded to a report of someone hit by a vehicle on I-285 West near Flat Shoals Parkway.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been struck by multiple vehicles.

The unidentified man died from his injuries.

One driver stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators.

MARTA police also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

