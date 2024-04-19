Man grazed by bullet during DeKalb shootout says he’s grateful his car stopped some bullets

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for more suspects days after a shootout injured three innocent bystanders at a DeKalb County convenience store.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes is speaking exclusively with one of the victims who says he was grazed by a bullet and his car was shot at least six times.

Juwon, who did not want to be identified with his last name, says he, his wife and another friend drove right into the shootout on Tuesday night.

He’s telling Fernandes why he’s thankful he was involved, but that none of his loved ones were hurt, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Fernandes spoke with another of the victims, Atif Ray, from his hospital bed earlier this week. He was shot twice.

“I was sitting in my truck actually, sending a text message at a gas station on Candler,” Ray said. “I didn’t see anything. I was looking down at my phone. But I know what it sounds like. That’s the world we live in. It’s scary.”

