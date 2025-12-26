Man fatally struck on interstate on Christmas Day was running across roadway, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on Interstate 285 died of his injuries, DeKalb PD said in a Friday update.

The man was running across the interstate when the crash happened, the police’s preliminary investigation suggests.

DeKalb PD said they responded to the scene on I-285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA station at around 10:28 p.m.

The man who was hit was in his 40s, police said, but they have not revealed his identity.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene.

Police have released no further information about the crash, which they say is still under investigation.

The crash closed two lanes of the interstate for a time.

