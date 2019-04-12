Man dies protecting his dog and his killer is still on the loose, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was just trying to protect a dog is now dead.
Police are searching for Keyondre Preston. They said Preston shot and killed Shelvis Hillman last week along Washington Street in Covington.
“One of the individuals that we’ve now identified as Keyondre Preston fired a shot inside the residence at a dog that was being aggressive toward him,” said Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom.
Police said Hillman came to the dog’s defense and confronted Preston. Authorities said a short time later, they believe Preston and two others targeted the victim.
