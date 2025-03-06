Man dead after fight turns into shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Covington Hwy. just after 10:15 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot several times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Channel 2 Action News is heading to the scene to learn more details. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the victim and someone else got into a fight. The second person is currently being interviewed at the scene.

They have not released any information on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group