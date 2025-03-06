Man dead after fight turns into shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Covington Hwy. just after 10:15 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot several times.
He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Police have not released the victim’s identity.
Police say the victim and someone else got into a fight. The second person is currently being interviewed at the scene.
They have not released any information on possible suspects.
