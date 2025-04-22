Man convicted of killing DeKalb man over dog argument, shooting ex’s new boyfriend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been found guilty of two shootings at one apartment complex within a few weeks of each other.

Last week, Rontell Devon Shelton, 40, was convicted of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors say Shelton shot and killed Jordan McPherson, 28, after McPherson’s dogs got loose at an apartment complex on South Hairston Road.

They say McPherson and a woman who came to give him a ride to work were trying to get the dogs back inside when Shelton kicked one of them. McPherson reportedly asked Shelton why he would kick the dog when he was being friendly.

That’s when prosecutors say Shelton pulled out a gun and shot McPherson several times.

“It’s sad these days. It’s really, really sad,” neighbor Bear Millner told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson after the shooting. “Over a dog? C’mon now. You lose your life over a dog? Look at this, it’s not worth it.”

Just over a week prior, prosecutors say Shelton and his ex-girlfriend were sitting at a picnic table at the same apartment complex. When the woman’s current boyfriend asked why Shelton was there, prosecutors say Shelton opened fire on him.

The victim survived and initially said he did not want to press charges, but later changed his mind.

Shelton was convicted in both cases. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years.

