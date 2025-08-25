Major Doraville road to shut down as downtown redevelopment project begins

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Downtown Doraville is set to undergo a major transformation as Park Avenue closes this week for redevelopment.

The redevelopment project will transform 13 acres in Doraville to house City Hall and the library, alongside shops, restaurants, residential spaces, and a large public green space.

“Doraville has no true downtown, no place for residents to come and say this is our space,” said Crystal Dawson, Assistant City Manager of Doraville.

The city buildings, including the library, City Hall, and police department, were vacated in June to make way for the new development.

Park Avenue, which connects the Doraville MARTA station and New Peachtree Road to Buford Highway, will be closed for one to two years to facilitate the redevelopment.

Dawson explained that the closure is necessary for grading the entire site, which involves demolishing existing city buildings and moving a significant amount of dirt.

Traffic will be detoured one block over on Central Avenue during the closure. The closure was initially scheduled for Monday afternoon but has been delayed to Wednesday due to pending utility location work.

Doraville officials hope to reopen Park Avenue by the end of next year, although it could extend into 2027.

