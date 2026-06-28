‘Love to see more people taking MARTA:’ System reports record ridership during World Cup

DECATUR, Ga. — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says it has moved 1.7 million people to World Cup festivities since events began June 11.

This includes four World Cup matches, nine FIFA Fan Festivals, and other World Cup-related events and festivities.

The busiest day, so far, was June 24, for the Morocco vs. Haiti match. MARTA said it transported about 2.3 times the number of riders seen on a typical weekday, about 220,000 rail customers.

Jody Girard, an occasional MARTA rider from Decatur, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the ridership boost is something to celebrate.

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“That’s great. I’d love to see more people taking MARTA more often, reducing traffic on the interstates and local streets,” he said. “So I think it’s great to see. Hopefully everybody’s having a great experience riding the trains over to the game.

MARTA ambassadors have worked close to 4,000 shifts.

Helping ambassadors, who work 12-hour shifts, are about 100 volunteers who provide “personalized navigation assistance in multiple languages.”

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Safety concerns for MARTA riders

Tommy Hawkins also lives in Decatur and rides MARTA regularly. He’s still concerned about safety.

“Right now, the only safe areas is anywhere where they’re having a watch fest or anywhere where a majority of the out-of-towners are coming in and they’re gonna be located,” he said.

He hopes many of the beefed-up security measures will remain in place well after the tournament. He welcomes the changes.

“Way more officers,” he said. “It’s like now that we have these out-of-towners or international people coming in, it seems like MARTA is just putting on a front while they’re here. But as soon as they leave, it’s gonna go right back to the same thing.”

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher told Channel 2 Action News that the system substantially ramps up policing any time before and during a major event.

But she said there will be a greater security focus on trains and platforms well after the tournament, noting that rider safety is MARTA’s utmost priority.

“Officers are working 10- to 12-hour shifts, six days a week patrolling trains, stations, buses, bus transfer hubs, and parking lots. ... Sworn MPD officers on desk duty have been reassigned to patrol trains and station platforms,” Fisher said.

MARTA is also using more than 12,000 cameras monitored by officers in the Real Time Crime Center. Officers are using technology to quickly identify criminals. They are also stationed in the Mobile Command Vehicle positioned at key locations throughout the city.

MARTA said it also has an Emergency Operations Center activated and staffed with key personnel to respond to situations quickly.

What riders should know

To keep up with rider demand on event days, MARTA said its trains are scheduled to arrive every five minutes, as well as shuttle trains from Atlanta Stadium.

Girard said he hopes MARTA’S moment on the world stage will encourage locals to get on board after the games end.

“I think a lot of other countries have more sophisticated public transportation systems and high-speed trains, things like that, so they may be more accustomed to it than a lot of people in the Atlanta area,” he said. “So I’m glad to see ridership has increased a lot.”

Riders can use the new MARTA app or call 404-848-4911 to report issues or suspicious behavior.

Those who use MARTA are reminded a code of conduct is enforced, which includes a number of prohibitions:

No alcohol or open containers.

No open food.

No smoking, vaping or use of e-cigarettes.

No loud music that disturbs others.

No soliciting, littering, spitting, or relieving yourself.

No fireworks, smoke bombs, or pyrotechnics of any kind.

No projectiles that could cause harm or compromise public safety.

No vandalism of MARTA property. Damaging fare gates is a felony offense and violators will be prosecuted.

No violent, threatening, or rude behavior.

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