Demonstrators rally about MARTA safety before boarding trains themselves

ATLANTA — People concerned about safety on MARTA took their message directly to riders on Friday.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks was at the Oakland City Station where people rallied before boarding trains to talk about safety.

Their message was one of prevention, partnership and community support.

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Among them was Kenn Collier Sr., who says, as a grieving father, the mission is personal.

“I lost my 17-year-old son last year to gun violence, only an 11th grader, but years earlier I lost his mom to gun violence as well,” Collier said.

He says that Friday’s mission was to make a statement that violence does not define Atlanta.

“People are hung up on police being the only solution… but it’s a partnership we are working with police," rally organizer Rashad Avery said.

Since the deadly stabbing of Margaret Sams-Swan at the Oakland City Station, MARTA has launched several safety initiatives.

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