Lithonia woman convicted of exploiting disabled adults, housing them in ‘deplorable’ conditions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia woman has been convicted of exploiting disabled adults and depriving them of essential services.

Crystal Nasir, 43, was found guilty in connection with the operation of an unlicensed care home discovered in January 2022 to be in horrific conditions.

The conviction comes after a severely disabled man reported to police in December 2021 that he was living in unsanitary conditions without heat or air conditioning, and had not received his prescription medication.

Police executed a search warrant on January 4, 2022, at the home on Castle Downs Trace, finding deplorable conditions, including sewage overflow, mold, and a lack of heating.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction, highlighting the severity of the neglect and exploitation faced by the residents.

Officers discovered that Nasir was breeding dogs at the home, contributing to the unsanitary conditions with dog feces and dirt caked onto floors, walls, and stairs.

Residents were found walking with feces on their shoes or bare feet, living in rooms with raw mattresses, soiled bedding, and mold on the walls.

A bedbug infestation was noted in one of the rooms, and the basement was found to have standing water, mold, a rat infestation, and no heating unit.

The bathroom in the basement was covered in human waste from an overflowing toilet, forcing residents to use a bucket as a toilet.

Nasir was living in the home, with her room being the cleanest and her bathroom well-maintained, while residents’ medications and personal records were found in her room.

Five disabled adults were paying to live in the house, including a woman with severe mental health issues who was tasked with cleaning and cooking without pay.

Nasir was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation.

