At least 3 homes suffer major damage after catching fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are working to figure out what led to a fire that caused major damage to at least three townhomes in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to Shadow Lake Drive where one townhome caught fire, which then spread to the homes on either side of it.

Fire officials say someone just moved into the home that caught fire, but was out of town.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

