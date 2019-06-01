0 Lawyers for woman beaten by indicted officer plan civil suit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The legal team behind a homeless woman who was beaten by a DeKalb County Police Department officer said it is planning civil action against others. This comes as the officer was indicted by a grand jury this week.

Judge Glenda Hatchett, of reality TV courtroom fame, is one of two lawyers representing Katie McCrary, the woman seen beaten in a 2017cellphone video.

The video was captured by a customer in a Decatur gas station and shows Officer Phillip “P.J.” Larscheid beating McCrary with a baton.

Larscheid was responding to a complaint that McCrary was shoplifting and loitering.

A month prior to the video's release, Larscheid had been cleared of wrongdoing in an internal investigation. The video prompted an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that was forwarded to prosecutors.

“No one was listening. No one took this seriously. But for that wonderful customer who had the strength and courage to bring forth that video, we would not have a clear picture of what happened,” Hatchett told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr.

“I have to give a voice to those whose voices have often been marginalized, and that’s exactly what I’ve seen happen in this case with Ms. McCrary."

On Thursday, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced charges of felony aggravated assault and violation of oath of office against Larscheid.

Most case records are sealed pending trial. Larscheid is expected to turn himself in by Saturday.

“I think sometimes people get frustrated in the (prosecution) delay,” said Hatchett. “I didn’t always look at it that way.

“I would’ve hoped that it would have happened a lot sooner, but having said that, I have to trust the DA’s distinction on this and her determination to make sure that she thought that she had all the pieces that she needed to take before the grand jury.”

Hatchett, who is working alongside attorney Christopher L. Johnson, said the firm plans to file civil litigation against the corporations running the gas station at which the beating happened.

“(For) not allowing her to leave when she wanted to leave and that was just uncalled for and the whole situation escalated when it should not have escalated,” Hatchett said.

Hatchett and Johnson told Carr that McCrary has been in treatment and therapy since the incident occurred. She is preparing to testify.

Larscheid’s basic law enforcement certification has been suspended, according to POST records. He remains employed by the DeKalb County Police Department, where he’s been on desk duty since the incident occurred.

Larscheid’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, declined an on-camera interview Friday and reissued the following statement:

"Master Police Officer Phillip Larscheid is considering his options going forward. He was Officer of the Year for 2014 for the entire Dekalb County Police Department and has received more than nineteen commendations during his eight years with the department."

"He certified with an ASP baton in the Dekalb Police Academy and seven times after that during annual training. He is understandably deeply concerned and taking these charges very seriously.”

