Kennel worker caught on camera appearing to abuse dog

    By: Allie Goolrick

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY - A local dog owner says she saw video on Facebook of a worker abusing her dog at a Brookhaven kennel. 

    The video quickly went viral and several viewers shared it with Channel 2 Action News.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke with the dogs owner, who said she was horrified to see the worker repeatedly knee her dog in the throat. 

