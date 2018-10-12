GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are working to identify a rape suspect on the run in Gwinnett County.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the city of Peachtree Corners on Sept. 22.
When the officers arrived, a woman told them she walked into her sister’s bedroom and found a man raping her while she was asleep.
The woman said she fought with the man while her sister remained unconscious.
The man eventually jumped out of a second story window and landed on the ground below. By time officers arrived, he was gone.
The woman told offers that her family was having a small party at the home the night before, but no one knew who the man was. She said he was not invited.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
