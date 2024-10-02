JOB ALERT: IRS hiring more than 100 people at metro Atlanta event

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire more than 100 people from metro Atlanta over the next two days.

The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The IRS is looking to hire contact representatives who can provide over-the-phone tech assistance throughout the country. Officials say the position does not require prior experience working with taxes.

Officials say the event is open to the public with registration, although walk-ins will be accepted after noon on both days.

The IRS will make job offers on the spot and priority consideration will be given to people who registered ahead of time.

People hired will work for the Chamblee Service Center on Woodcock Boulevard.

The annual salary for these positions starts at $41,822, according to the IRS.

