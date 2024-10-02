Inmates at all of Georgia’s state prisons may have had their civil rights violated, DOJ says

ATLANTA — An eight-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered crisis-level conditions in all 34 of Georgia’s state prisons. The investigation revealed understaffing and inhumane conditions throughout the prison system.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that the Justice Department found that every one of Georgia’s state prisons is failing to protect the inmates.

“Time in prison should not be a sentence to death, torture or rape,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

Clarke emphasized that civil rights apply to everyone, including incarcerated individuals. In 2016, the Department of Justice began looking into accusations of severe mistreatment within Georgia’s prison system.

Over nearly eight years, they reviewed documents, interviewed inmates and prison staff, and spoke with advocates and medical personnel. Their findings showed that the conditions impact roughly 50,000 incarcerated Georgians, which Clarke stated is unconstitutional.

“People are assaulted, stabbed, raped and killed,” Clarke said. “People incarcerated in these prisons are our neighbors, siblings, children, parents, family members and friends.”

Clarke said that the murder rate in state prisons in 2019 was nearly three times the national average, and the situation has since worsened. According to investigators, the Georgia Department of Corrections does not adequately report crimes, making it difficult to understand the full extent of the issues.

The U.S. attorneys shared their report with state prison leaders, prompting questions about potential changes in leadership.

“It’s time to turn the page. We hope that our report marks a new chapter,” Clarke said.

While Clarke did not specify if current leadership would be replaced, she stressed the urgency of resolving the issues at all 34 state prisons.

The Department of Justice expects immediate action towards improving conditions, a resolution that many families and advocates have long awaited.

