I-20 EB shut down in DeKalb County after overnight crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The eastbound lanes of I-20 have been shut down overnight after a major crash in the area.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound just past the Wesley Chapel Road exit, leaving all lanes blocked.

Triple Team Traffic suggests using Covington Highway as an alternate route.

**UPDATE** All lanes remain blocked. Continue to use Covington Hwy as an alternate. #ATLTraffic https://t.co/dtnMiHZ69u — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 14, 2024

Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

It’s unclear when the interstate is expected to reopen.

