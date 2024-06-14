I-20 EB shut down in DeKalb County after overnight crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The eastbound lanes of I-20 have been shut down overnight after a major crash in the area.
The crash happened on I-20 eastbound just past the Wesley Chapel Road exit, leaving all lanes blocked.
Triple Team Traffic suggests using Covington Highway as an alternate route.
**UPDATE** All lanes remain blocked. Continue to use Covington Hwy as an alternate. #ATLTraffic https://t.co/dtnMiHZ69u— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 14, 2024
Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m.
There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
It’s unclear when the interstate is expected to reopen.
