High school football player didn’t get oxygen quickly enough to prevent brain injury, lawsuit claims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit involving Pace Academy and former football player Jordan Sloan, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game, saw new developments Thursday as the judge denied all motions in court.

Sloan, a former Pace Academy football player, suffered a traumatic brain injury on September 25, 2020, during a homecoming game. Since then, he has been unable to talk or walk and requires full-time care from his mother.

“Jordan was lying on the training room table when the ambulance arrived, and no oxygen was being administered,” said Lindsey Macon, one of the plaintiff’s attorneys. “Nobody was even touching him, and airway management was the job of the EMS providers who were there.”

Andy Treese, attorney for Pace Academy, argued, “To argue that the high school is able to control, micromanage, the skills performed by event medical personnel, respectfully, doesn’t make sense.”

Drew Findling, another plaintiff’s attorney, stated, “To turn your back on him, and to make his mom sit, happen, to enter five years of litigation because you don’t want to step to the proverbial plate and do what’s right. It is deplorable and an embarrassment.”

Sloan and his family filed a lawsuit against Pace Academy in 2022, accusing the school of medical malpractice. The lawsuit claims that there was a delay in administering oxygen to Sloan after he was injured.

The complaint alleges that a team physician, athletic trainers, a paramedic, and an EMT failed to provide Sloan with proper care following his injury.

His lawyers claim that no oxygen was administered until paramedics arrived 45 minutes after the initial hit. During today’s court hearing, the judge heard arguments from both sides. Pace Academy’s lawyer declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

