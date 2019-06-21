Heads up! This metro McDonald's failed its 2nd health inspection in just 4 months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta McDonald's has failed its second health inspection in just four months.
The restaurant is located at 2636 Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.
Customers told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge it’s alarming when a chain restaurant fails twice in such a short amount of time.
On Tuesday, the restaurant got a 59 on a health inspection. In February, the same McDonald's failed an inspection with a 46. It got an 88 on the reinspection later that month.
Violations this time included the inside of the prep holding units being dirty, raw chicken stored in direct contact with raw ground beef patties and water pooling on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
The McDonald's also got points off for having a whitish, pink slime on the dispenser of the drink machine.
When Sbarge reported on them failing in February, the restaurant got points off for a very similar violation.
That time it was pale, pink colored residue on the soda inserts of the drink machines. In the latest health inspection, the DeKalb health inspector told the staff the restrooms weren’t clean and that needed to be resolved.
Sbarge went to the McDonald's on Thursday to find out why they are struggling with their inspections. No one was available to talk. We’ll keep you updated on how they do on their latest reinspection.
