Gunman on the run after shooting brother, attacking his girlfriend in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say shot his brother and attacked his brother’s girlfriend on Monday night.

Lithonia police say Mark Clark, 56, shot his 60-year-old brother in the stomach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The brother was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police say Clark also pistol-whipped his brother’s 51-year-old girlfriend. She was also taken to the hospital and is listed as stable.

Investigators say Clark is likely traveling in a tan Toyota Corolla or a gray Honda Odyssey with Georgia tag XMU922.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is described as being six feet, one inch and approximately 160 pounds.

They say Clark should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Clark may be should contact investigators by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group