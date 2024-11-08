GDOT to close multiple lanes on I-85 for work on North Druid Hills Road bridge construction

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — If the weather stays clear enough, the Georgia Department of Transportation will close down multiple lanes on Interstate 85 from Friday night to Sunday afternoon.

According to GDOT, construction crews will be performing a bridge beam setting, part of a bridge construction project to connect a “future Displaced Left Turn for the westbound to southbound North Druid Hills Road movement to I-85.”

GDOT said motorists can expect a continuous weekend closure of one inside lane on I-85 northbound and southbound starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 1 p.m.

Additionally, multiple lanes on I-85 will be closed beginning from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday, to divert drivers on to the North Druid Hills Road interchange maps to pass through the area.

Law enforcement and signage will be present to help redirect drivers to appropriate detours during the late night and early morning operations.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields said Buford Highway is a good alternate route to take to avoid any delays.

Here’s the full schedule of closures and detours for the weekend, according to GDOT:

Continuous Weekend Closure:

Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m.

One, inside left lane on I-85 northbound and southbound at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road

Overnight Closures and Detours:

Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m.

I-85 southbound at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road Full Closure (Detour Map)

Motorists traveling on I-85 southbound should use exit ramp to SR 42/North Druid Hills Road and continue straight to access I-85 southbound.

Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7 a.m.

I-85 northbound at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road Full Closure (Detour Map)

Motorists traveling on I-85 northbound should use exit ramp to SR 42/North Druid Hills Road and I-85 northbound Frontage Road to access I-85 northbound.

