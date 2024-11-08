For the price of a single visit, you can go the Georgia Aquarium year-round. Here’s how

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium is offering special pricing on resident passes, now called Aqua Passes, for a limited time.

For the price of a single-day ticket, you can get a resident pass that gives you unlimited visits to the aquarium for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025 (though there are some blackout dates).

The pass allows unlimited visits to the aquarium, access to all of its galleries, and general seating for dolphin and sea lion presentations.

To use your pass, you will need to make a reservation ahead of time.

Passes are good until December 31, 2025, and do not include admission to select special events, parking, or discounts on food, merchandise, or other items.

Blackout dates include: November 29–30 and December 26–30, February 15–16, April 3–6 (Spring Break), April 18–19 (Easter Weekend), May 24–25 (Memorial Day), July 4–6, 12, 19, 26, August 30–31 (Labor Day Weekend), November 28–30, December 26–30.

For more information about how to buy an Aqua Pass, CLICK HERE.





