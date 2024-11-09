Full lane closures coming to short section of I-85 in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Along Interstate 85 at North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County, the signs, barrels, and alerts are all in place.

Plan accordingly.

“Depending on who you talk to, there is never a good time to do road work. But definitely volume should be lowest on 85 at this time,” Georgia Department of Transportation’s Kyle Collins said.

Collins laid out the plan for this weekend. There will be a full shutdown of all the lanes. Southbound late Friday night. Northbound late Saturday night. It is all to set in place huge girders for bridge construction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is part of a project relatively new to Georgia called a “Displaced Left Turn.” “Displaced Left Turn” intersections allow left turning vehicles and thru traffic to travel through an intersection at the same time,” a Georgia DOT project presentation stated.

DOT says it is part of the $80 million dollars’ worth of improvements to the Brookhaven area to reduce delays and congestion and provide even better access to the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta/Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Southbound lanes will be closed from 11pm Friday through 7am Saturday. It will be repeated northbound at the same times on Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Georgia DOT says short detours will get travelers off and quickly back on the interstate.

“Hope we have not been too much of a headache as we have improved things. This is another positive to look forward to. Hopefully completely finished and open at the end of Q1 in 2025,” Collins said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group