Free vet care offered at end of February in 2 metro Atlanta communities

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — LifeLine Animal Project announced their Healthy Pet events would return to DeKalb and Fulton counties in the spring.

According to the organization, which operates animal control services in both counties, the Spring 2026 events will begin on Feb. 28 and provide free vaccinations, veterinary resources and pet supplies for families and pet owners.

For DeKalb County residents, events will include free spay and neuter services, provide microchipping, pet food, collars, leashes and more, on a first-come, first-served basis.

LifeLine asks that anyone participating brings their cats in carriers and dogs on leashes to the events.

The events will be held simultaneously in DeKalb and Fulton counties, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28.

For DeKalb County, pet owners interested in participating can go to Assembly Atlanta at 2582 Assembly Blvd in Doraville.

Fulton County pet owners will have to wait a little longer for the date and location to be announced, according to LifeLine.

No registration is required. Anyone with questions about the events and services offered can email LifeLine here.

