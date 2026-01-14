Former DeKalb deputy pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former DeKalb County jail deputy has pleaded guilty to having a relationship with an inmate and will be going to prison.

Joann Marks, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of sexual contact by employee, items prohibited for possession by inmates and two counts of violation of oath of a public officer.

In April 2024, jail employees found a cell phone and cigarettes in an inmate’s cell.

When they questioned Marks, she admitted to having brought the contraband into the jail. She also admitted to having sex with the inmate.

She was arrested and fired that same day and later released on bond.

Marks was sentenced to 12 years with two to serve in prison. She will also have to complete 500 hours of community service.

She will have to turn herself in to the DeKalb County Jail on Monday to begin her sentence.

She was convicted under the First Offender Act and will have her record cleared if she completes the terms of her sentence.

