Woman horrified after she says pet carrier was being ignored on tarmac at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A woman flying out of Atlanta’s airport drew great concern after she spotted a pet carrier that was left on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and appeared to be ignored by the baggage handlers.

In a post by @cjmiller0731 on Threads, she posted several pictures from the incident on Jan. 5 that are timestamped showing the pet carrier, which appears to have a pet inside, being taken off the plane, and set on the tarmac, and appears to be ignored by baggage handlers passing by over the course of several minutes.

In the post, Miller said, “I wonder what would have happened here if, after watching 5 airport employees ignore this animal, I hadn’t asked the flight attendant to intervene.”

“I hope this pet was reunited with its family,” Miller said.

Miller was on a Delta flight, so we reached out to the airline for a statement, which said:

"While we cannot corroborate the authenticity of this post, Delta does not transport pets as cargo except for active U.S. Military or specific exceptions for U.S. State Department personnel. In those rare cases, live animals are handled under strict protocols. We are reviewing these images to confirm this aligns with our policy."

The post generated several comments from people on the social media platform.

“Whoever actually put the crate on the ground unsecured should have been fired,” gedneyrose said.

“Whoever put that animal on the ground needs to be fired,” tinabraunstein said.

“Having pets in cargo should be a crime!” amyjovel wrote.

