Georgia high school placed on lockdown after student found with weapon

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta high school was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a weapon was found on campus.

According to a message sent to parents of Union Grove High School students and shared with Channel 2’s Tom Jones, a student at the high school was found with a weapon.

In the message sent to parents, the school district said in part:

“We cannot stress enough the importance of your support in reminding your children that inappropriate objects or weapons of any kind, real or realistic-looking, are never permitted. This is a serious violation of the code of conduct and will be met with consequences from the school and possibly from local law enforcement. The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority.”

Officials added that the incident did not disrupt the school day, but parents were notified out of a commitment to transparency.

The student’s identity was not revealed. Channel 2 Action News reached out to Henry County Schools for more information.

