  • Firefighters save American flag from fire at American Legion in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters made it their mission to save an American flag at a burning building in DeKalb County.

    Crews tackled a fire at American Legion on Pine Valley Road in Tucker beginning around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    Channel 2's Darryn Moore said firefighters were dealing with hot spots as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

    Today is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.

     

