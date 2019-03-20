Firefighters save American flag from fire at American Legion in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters made it their mission to save an American flag at a burning building in DeKalb County.
Crews tackled a fire at American Legion on Pine Valley Road in Tucker beginning around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
We’re talking to authorities about the cause of the fire, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore said firefighters were dealing with hot spots as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Today is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
Firefighter who battled the flames at the American Legion Lodge in Tucker saved the American Flag that was inside one of the burning buildings #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HRqHd1vMa3— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) March 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}