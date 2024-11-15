Firefighters extinguish fire at historic house in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are investigating what caused a historic home in Stone Mountain to go up in flames on Thursday.

The occupants were able to get out of the house, but four pets remained inside.

Firefighters eventually fully extinguished the fire.

The historic home was built in 1904.

Firefighters did not provide details about the condition of the pets inside.

