Fire extinguished at Doraville Package Store, no one injured, officials say

DORAVILLE, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department say they extinguished a fire at a package store just before midnight.
Capt. Jaeson Daniels, DCFR PIO says fire officials responded to 6400 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in reference to a commercial structure fire.
Daniels said there are no injuries to report and it is unclear as to what caused the fire to ignite.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer says traffic was rerouted as far back as Suwanee because of the fire’s proximity to the interstate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
