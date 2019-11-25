0 Family says they barely escaped as their Kia's engine caught on fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has investigated engines spontaneously catching fire with certain Kia and Hyundai models.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray has learned the Georgia Attorney General is now getting involved.

Georgia AG Chris Carr's office confirms they are part of a multistate investigation launched into Hyundai and Kia for potential unfair and deceptive acts or practices related to these fires.

Gray spoke with a DeKalb County family who says they barely escaped when their 2014 Kia Optima recently caught on fire.

Diana Marshall and her family were driving on I-475 on the way to her granddaughter's baby shower. The engine fire spread so quickly the flames singed her purse as she jumped out of the car.

"You could see the fire coming from down in the engine. We jumped out and it started coming through the vent. We jumped out within an inch of our lives and started running up the expressway," Marshall said.

Channel 2 Action News has been investigating Kia and Hyundai engine problems for more than a year. Of the vehicles that have caught on fire, 40 percent were made at a Georgia plant.

Just last month, Hyundai and Kia agreed to a $758 million settlement to compensate owners for their cars that have been repaired.

The settlement also provides free inspections and engine replacements for others.

A Hyundai official said in a statement in part:

"This settlement acknowledges our sincere willingness to take care of customers impacted by issues with this engine's performance."

The automaker will likely have to notify owners as part of the deal. But that settlement still has not been finalized.

Gray also checked and found no recall out on Marshall's Kia. Marshall said she never knew about the engine concerns.

"How many people got to get burned up? How many people got to get scared to death before they pull these cars off the road? It's not fair. It's not right," she said.

Kia did initiate what they are calling a product improvement campaign sending letters but not recall notices offering to inspect engines and install a sensor. But those could look like junk mail to people who get them.

Gray reached out repeatedly to Kia on Monday but hasn't received a response. He did speak to the head of the Center for Auto Safety.

He says those who have a Kia or Hyundai should call their local dealer and ask if it is covered by this product improvement campaign.

