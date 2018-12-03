Family says driver made obscene gestures, swerved into lane because of their religion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County detectives are investigating after a local family says a driver targeted them because of their religion.
The family captured part of the I-85 incident on cell phone video, They told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman he two men were swerving into their lane and making obscene gestures only after making eye contact with the mom who was wearing a hijab.
We've blurred the men's faces because they are not yet charged with a crime.
The Council on American Islamic Relations helped the family file a police report this week.
The charges the attorney believes these men could face and the one law Georgia doesn't have that could help protect families like this one, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
