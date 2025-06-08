‘Extreme weather’ damages Dunwoody home, causes power outages

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A fast-moving, quick storm rolled through a Dunwoody neighborhood in DeKalb County Saturday night.

Power was knocked out and trees toppled over near Glenbonnie Drive and Peeler Road. One of the homes damaged belonged to a family whose neighbors say just moved in days ago.

Jennifer Rao saw the destruction and said, “you can see the insulation, you can see inside of their house, it’s scary.”

Georgia Power reported around 9 p.m. that close to 400 customers were without power in the area. The utility company said, “Extreme weather caused widespread outages.”

“It was blowing really hard,” said Quinton Alberto. “The trees in the back were swaying back and forth for a minute.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zachary Suhanek to Channel 2’s Cory James, the storm was short and “a lot of rain just hit [him] immediately.”

Georgia Power did not have an estimate of the number of crews that were out working or when power would be restored. However, the company encourages customers to sign up for text alerts so that they can get updates immediately.

DeKalb County Fire said no one was injured in the home that was damaged by the toppled tree.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group