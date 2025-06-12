Ex-DeKalb police chief who says she was forced to resign could be Phoenix’s new chief

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Former DeKalb County Police Department Chief Mirtha Ramos is a finalist for the same position in Phoenix, Arizona.

City of Phoenix officials announced three finalists for the police chief position on Thursday, including Ramos.

Ramos, the department’s first female police chief, joined the department in 2019.

She left the department in February. She told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that she was told to resign or be terminated.

“I want people to know that I didn’t just step down voluntarily. I would not have just left without saying goodbye to our community and our officers,” she told Winne. “I think I’ve done really good work over the course of the last five years, and I think we’re starting to see the results.”

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson declined to comment on Ramos and her leadership after the February announcement.

The other finalists for the Phoenix police chief position include Malik Aziz, Chief of Police for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, and Matthew Giordano, Executive Director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Ramos and the other candidates will appear in a public forum later this month.

