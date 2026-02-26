Evidence loaded into U-Haul after hours-long raid at DeKalb jewelry store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities spent hours at a DeKalb County jewelry store as part of a multi-state fraud investigation.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was at Malani Jewelers on DeKalb Industrial Way during WSB Tonight, where a member of the operation confirmed it was related to a warrant being served out of Texas.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Doudna saw authorities come out of the store with 12 large plastic bins, presumably filled with evidence, and place them into a U-Haul.

Lithonia Police Chief Donald Dejarnette confirmed that the investigation was months in the making.

Responding to questions from Channel 2 Action News, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in Texas confirmed the raid at Malani Jewelers was connected to a larger investigation into financial crimes and gold processing.

The warrant stems from a scheme where authorities claim suspects would pretend to be law enforcement and trick seniors into withdrawing funds and buying gold that was later processed or melted at other businesses.

The sheriff’s office said the raid in DeKalb County was one of three sites involved in a “coordinated multi-state warrant execution.” The others took place in Richardson, Texas and Altamonte Springs, Florida.

How the DeKalb County jewelry store is connected has not been released.

