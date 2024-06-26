Even in extreme heat, some workers don’t have a choice but to be outside

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Even with extreme heat, many workers still have to be outside to do their jobs.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with construction and landscaping workers still out in the heat on Wednesday.

Whatever work is being done outside, doctors say people need to know their limits.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jake Major told Johnson that he’s battling more than tall grass when he fires up his lawnmower.

When it’s time to start the next job, he says the extreme heat means he has to adjust and be smart with his crew.

“Take shade breaks when possible but really trying to keep it rolling,” Major said.

He owns Major Landscaping and Firewood and goes all over Gwinnett County.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the recent heatwave, he needs more than landscaping tools to finish the job with safety in mind.

“We keep a cooler pack with a lot of water, non-sugary drinks,” Major said.

Dr. Cecil Bennett with Newnan Family Medical Associates says people need to know their limits when working outside for an extended period of time.

“I would always recommend wearing clothes that breathe very well, taking frequent breaks and, again, hydrating,” Dr. Bennett said.

“There’s times when we know it’s time to wrap it up for a day,” Major said.

Dr. Bennett says the most vulnerable people in the heat are small children and the elderly.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

'Gets hot up in there:' How Milton firefighters battle extreme heat

©2024 Cox Media Group