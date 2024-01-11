Dunwoody’s first police chief retiring after serving his community for more than 4 decades

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan has announced that his career in law enforcement is coming to a close.

Grogan has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement, including 15 years as Dunwoody’s police chief.

Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton announced that the chief’s retirement will be effective on June 1, 2024.

“I have the had privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated and professional individuals within the law enforcement community while in Dunwoody,” Grogan said. “Their steadfast commitment to serving this community has set an unwavering standard for excellence, making the Dunwoody Police Department a source of immense pride for our community. I am excited about what lies ahead for me but, at the same time, I’m sad about closing this chapter of my life.”

In 1981, Grogan started his career with the Marietta Police Department where he moved up the ranks to Deputy Chief.

When Dunwoody became and city and established its own police department in 2008, he was the first Chief of Police.

“Chief Grogan started the Dunwoody Police Department from scratch and built one of the top law enforcement agencies in the state and nation,” Linton said. “I’m grateful for the high standards he set and the leadership and commitment he showed every day.”

In 2023, Grogan was named Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

“He built a department that exceeded expectations and prioritized community policing. We’ve been so lucky to have his leadership and are so grateful for his service. We wish him well on our journey,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.

