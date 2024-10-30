Dunwoody students return to campus after water main break

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody High School students are back on campus after a water main break temporarily relocated them on Wednesday.

Dunwoody city officials said there was a leak on the 12-inch water main break on Vermack Road. The water main break caused homes, nearby businesses, and Dunwoody High School to have little to no water.

“We were trying to get our kids to school and it was a disaster because there was a lot of water gushing out onto the street.” neighbor Mo Samuga told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Many nearby residents woke up to find their faucets dry.

“I get up and turn the water to wash my face, and there’s no water. So I run down to the kitchen to find out what in the world is going on. Again, no water. This is the first time in 45 years here that I have had no water.” said neighbor Linda

The DeKalb County School District moved Dunwoody students to Chamblee High School on Wednesday morning.” said neighbor Linda Shumis.

The city dispatched crews to work on the “complicated repair” but crews were able to fix it by 12:15 p.m.

“As service is restored, customers in the affected area may experience brown water and are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear the internal plumbing,” the watershed department said.

Meanwhile, Dunwoody High School students returned back to their building on Wednesday afternoon. The district said students were dismissed on their normal schedule.

The school will provide bottled water and all after-school activities will go on as planned.

Water department officials said there could still be sediment in the water, and urged residents to let their faucets run for a while until the water turns clear. Road crews are filling the hole where the broken water main was removed. It’s unclear how soon the road section will reopen.

