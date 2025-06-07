Dunwoody prison officer accused of harassing, touching coworkers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody prison transport officer resigned Friday following an investigation into allegations she harassed her co-workers.

Officer Susan Oh can be seen smiling with her colleagues in photos posted on the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook page.

But now, Oh is no longer employed by the city after she resigned following an investigation into allegations that she harassed her co-workers with unwanted touching and inappropriate remarks.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden filed an open records request with the city. On April 16, a city employee filed a complaint about Oh in an email.

“Officer Oh has made numerous inappropriate verbal comments about fellow officers, particularly directed towards me, which have caused me considerable discomfort. When I have confronted her about these remarks, she has attempted to dismiss them as jokes, claiming that she is only ‘playing,’” the email read.

Oh is also accused of making sexual jokes and trying to watch a co-worker pump breast milk in a private room.

The city launched an investigation in the claims. Last month, an investigator wrote in part:

“Based on the interviews conducted, it appears Susan Oh took part in some, if not, all the incidents that were uncovered through (the complaint) and more than one allegation was corroborated during the investigation.”

Seiden tried reaching out to Oh to hear her side of the story, but so far, hasn’t been able to connect with her.

Seiden reached out to the city for a comment and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We take all personnel matters seriously. However, due to privacy considerations, we’re unable to comment further. Note that our Prisoner Transport Officers are civilian employees. They are not sworn police officers.”

