Teen in custody after mother’s boyfriend shot to death, deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.

Officials at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that a teen is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to a home on Westend Way around 7 p.m. and found a man shot to death inside.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke with a man who identified himself as the victim’s cousin.

He said his cousin lived at the home with his girlfriend and her teenage son.

Deputies have not identified the victim or the suspect. They are still working to determine a motive.

TRENDING STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group