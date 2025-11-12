Driver loses control, crashes into DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver lost control of a Mustang and crashed into a home in DeKalb County, leaving significant damage and prompting an investigation by local authorities.

The incident occurred on Panola Road, where the Mustang took out a neighborhood sign, hit an SUV, and embedded itself into the side of the house. The driver’s loss of control is under investigation by DeKalb County officials.

Micah Wiggins, the homeowner’s son, expressed relief that no one inside the home was hurt, stating, “At the end of the day, this materialistic stuff. This can be worked out.”

Wiggins was out with his girlfriend when he received a frantic call from his younger brother, who was inside the house at the time of the crash.

“My brother called me and he said, ‘Hey, you crying? Somebody ran into our house. At first, what? Like, what are you talking about?” Wiggins explained to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Upon arriving at the scene, Wiggins found tire marks cutting across the pavement and his mother’s SUV damaged.

“My brother is usually in there and you could’ve been talking to me and my brother is gone,” he remarked, highlighting the potential danger.

A viewer emailed Channel 2 Action News, claiming the driver was attempting to race her just before the crash, although this detail has not been confirmed by investigators.

The driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital, and while their injuries have not been disclosed, both are expected to survive.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with repairs. Click here if you would like to donate.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but the family remains thankful that no one was injured inside the home.

“I wish the best for the other family, speedy recovery for both of them as well,” said Wiggins, reflecting on the incident’s impact.

